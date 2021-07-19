Fire destroys family home in Royston, B.C.

Fire officials are praising the keen eyes of neighbours who reported a house fire Saturday in Royston, B.C.

Crews were called to the Ross Avenue home shortly before 6 p.m. and, according to Fire Chief Don Bardonnex, smoke from the fire was visible all the way from Courtenay when fire crews were en route.

“We were fortunate enough to get a call when it was first seen as smoke,” Bardonnex says. “Getting us on scene as fast as possible is the answer. The fire originated on the deck.”

With the home’s siding being made out of cedar, Bardonnex says it didn’t take long for the fire to spread.

“On arrival, the carport, the deck and probably a third of the roof and the first two rooms on the top floor were involved,” he says. “Crews stretched lines, started knocking the fire down. Once we had a hydrant hooked up, I think 10, 11 minutes we had the fire knocked down.”

Crews took a few more hours to overhaul the scene and ensure the fire was completely out. Investigators were inside the home Monday morning looking for a cause.

Bardonnex says there were substantial winds blowing at the time of the blaze, which created problems for firefighters.

“It was blowing from the street back into the house,” he says.

The occupants of the home were away when the fire broke out and the homeowner was notified by neighbours about the blaze.

An online fundraiser has been set up by a person who says they’re a friend of the homeowner. The person indicates the owner, his daughter and her boyfriend lost their possessions in the fire.