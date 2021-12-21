Fire destroys fire station in Portland, Ont.

A massive fire has destroyed the fire station in the community of Portland, Ont., about 100 km southwest of Ottawa.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses reported hearing loud bangs before the volunteer fire department went up in flames. A massive plume of smoke could be seen rising into the air.

Marc Gravelle lives nearby and told CTV News at Six that he first heard loud bangs at around 4:15 p.m.

"What we thought was like a bomb went off. It actually shook our home," he said. "We immediately ran outside to see our volunteer fire department was completely engulfed. It was very scary. Within seconds, I would say, the entire building was completely gone."

Gravelle said the volunteer service's fire trucks were also inside the garage when the fire broke out and have also been destroyed. He says a local councillor told him the equipment was insured.

"We're still in awe," he said. "We're only about two doors down."

Gravelle said firefighters from around the region came to Portland immediately to fight the fire.

"They're doing a fantastic job. We're basically on the water here at the Rideau Lakes, so they've already got two pipe systems in there, watering the buildings down. So, we're not as afraid but when the propane tanks explode, that really gets you."

Hydro One reported a power outage in the small community.

It's unknown at this time if anyone has been injured and it's not yet known what first sparked the blaze.