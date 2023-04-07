Fire destroys former Appleton, Ont. General Store building

A fire destroyed the historic Appleton General Store on Good Friday.

Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 160-year-old building on County Road 11 in Appleton, Ont. at approximately 9:15 a.m. Friday.

"It was a tornado of fire swirling around and blowing smoke," Appleton resident Anthony Vanalphen said.

"It was the most incredible fire I've ever seen, sadly."

The Mississippi Mills Fire Department spent most of the day battling the fire and extinguishing hot spots.

"We did our best efforts but due to the involvement and age of the building, unfortunately it was a loss when we arrived," Mississippi Mills Fire Chief Mike Williams said.

The Village of Appleton, located 50 km west of Ottawa, had been without power since Wednesday's ice storm. Residents say the power came back on Friday morning, just before the fire started at the Appleton General store.

"As soon as the power turned back on the fire started. So I don't know," Vanalphen said.

Williams says it "is a possibility" the fire is linked to the restoration of power, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

"We still have to confirm with Hydro One the timelines of the power coming back on and whatnot once our investigation concludes," Williams said.

The building, known as the General Store, has also been a post office, a gas station and a home over the years. Residents say the building was being renovated to turn into a café/bakery and Airbnb.

"It was a landmark to us, you know. It was Gambell's store," Theresa Barr said.

Lee Brebner added, "On the front of the general store, the window was painted 'Appleton.'"

The store's former owner dropped by the building on County Road 11 Friday afternoon to see the damage.

"It's sad; this thing was a landmark here," Chris Hohben said.

"I never had to give my address. All I had to say was Appleton General Store, everyone knew where it was."

The two-and-a-half-storey brick building was one of the oldest commercial buildings in Appleton. The building was built in the mid-1850s.

Politicians took to social media to express sadness and disbelief about the loss of the historic building.

"Very sad to lose this iconic piece of Appleton history," Mississippi Mills Mayor Christa Lowry said on Facebook.

Carleton Place Coun. Linda Seccaspina said on Facebook, "We lost the old Appleton General Store. An iconic building in the village for years. Everyone has passed by this before and loved it…MY heart breaks."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The historic Appleton general store in Mississippi Mills has gone up in flames this Good Friday. The 100+ year old building was in the midst of being renovated. Locals say it went up in flames minutes after their power came back on. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/aFFLsqf32t