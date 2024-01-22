Fire destroys grain elevator in Loreburn, Sask.

A morning blaze has decimated a historic grain elevator in Loreburn.

Eight members of the Davidson Volunteer Fire Department (DFD) responded to a structure fire at 10:24 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found the grain elevator burning, according to DFD.

DFD said the crews conducted a defensive operation to protect the surrounding buildings and the town of Loreburn itself.

“The best possible outcome happened as the wind was calm and the wind direction kept the smoke and hot embers away from the town,” DFD said in a statement shared on social media.

“As the grain elevator burned it candled rather than falling over and causing fire spread.”

The fire department said the blaze reduced the elevator to “only a pile of burning rubble.”

There were no injuries reported in the incident, according to DFD.