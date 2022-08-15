iHeartRadio

Fire destroys home, displaces Yarmouth family over the weekend

image.jpg

A family of five has been displaced after their home was destroyed in a fire in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County on Saturday.

Fire crews were called to the home on Lake George Road in Yarmouth around 6 p.m.

The Canadian Red Cross says the family, including two adults and three children, is temporarily staying with friends and family. No injuries were reported.

Volunteers with the Red Cross are assisting with emergency clothing, food and other essential items.

