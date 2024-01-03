Fire destroys home in Nepean, displaces 3 people

A house in Nepean has been destroyed after catching fire Tuesday afternoon, Ottawa Fire Services said.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Parkglen Dr. around 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of a house fire causing heavy smoke. They were able to see the smoke from a distance leading them to declare a “working fire” and dispatch additional resources before arriving on scene, according to OFS.

Four minutes into the initial call, crews were on scene fighting the fire and preventing it from spreading into neighbouring homes. They say the fire started in the back of the home and then spread into the kitchen before expanding into the attic.

Crews add they had to remove the roof vents to spray water into the attic. When the fire was extinguished at 3:15 p.m., firefighters removed parts of the walls and ceilings inside to check for fire extensions.

They found that the fire has burned the natural gas line and started leaking causing a hazard.

The three people who lived in the house had been able to safely exit the house and were not injured; however, they have been displaced and will require victim assistance.