Fire destroys home in Ottawa's rural south end

Ottawa fire says the occupant of a home damaged in an overnight fire had left the house a few hours earlier when the power went out.

A neighbour called 911 just before 5 a.m. Sunday reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from a home on Lockhead Road East in the rural south end of Ottawa.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they launched a defensive attack of the fire.

In a statement on Sunday, Ottawa fire said the occupant left their house at 12 a.m. when the power went off to go to a house with heat.

"Neighbours began calling 911 when they saw flames coming from the home," said Ottawa fire.

"The house fully collapsed making it impossible for our fire investigator to conduct a full investigation and determine a cause."

Damage is estimated at $490,000.