Fire destroys home in Ramara Township

Crews battled a destructive blaze that broke out at a home in Ramara Township Monday evening.

Ramara Fire and Rescue Services fire chief told CTV News that firefighters arrived to find the two-storey house on Concession 12 overwhelmed by flames and thick smoke.

He said the lone occupant of the home managed to escape uninjured.

It took nearly 40 firefighters to control the fire with the help of a tanker shuttle.

The house is a total loss. The fire chief said the owners did not have insurance.

Officials say the fire is not considered suspicious and is believed to have started around a wood-burning appliance.