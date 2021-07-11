Fire destroys home in Saskatoon

A Saturday evening fire destroyed a home in Saskatoon.

At around 7:26 p.m. on July 10, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) received a report of a fire at the back of a home in the 200 Block of Avenue E North, according to a news release.

Upon arrival the fire department found a deck and a house on fire, the SFD said, adding the fire had breached the exterior of the house and was burning inside. No one was inside the house during the blaze, the fire department said.

Cause and origin of the fire has not been determined according to the SFD.