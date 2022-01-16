Fire destroys home in Sipekneꞌkatik First Nation
CTV News Atlantic Reporter
Natasha Pace
A weekend fire has destroyed a mobile home in Sipekneꞌkatik First Nation, about 40 kilometres southwest of Truro, Nova Scotia.
The fire broke out Saturday around 4 a.m. along Meadow Brook Road.
No injuries were reported but one man has been displaced.
Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross are assisting the man with emergency lodging and food.
Officials from the Red Cross say the Sipekneꞌkatik Band Council is assisting the man with other needs.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
