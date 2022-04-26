iHeartRadio

Fire destroys home near town north of Edmonton

Fire destroyed a home near Legal, Alta. on April 26, 2022. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

A home near Legal, Alta. was destroyed by fire on Tuesday morning.

The house is on a rural property northeast of the town.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the back of the structure when crews arrived. According to Sturgeon Fire Chief Pat Mahoney, the fire spread to the roof and additional crews were called in.

No one was home when the fire broke out.

Legal is about 50 kilometres north of Edmonton. 

