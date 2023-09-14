Fire destroys home on Manitoulin Island

A home more than six decades old was destroyed by fire Wednesday on Highway 540 on Manitoulin Island.

Fire chief Duane Deschamps told CTV News the call came in at 6:20 pm.

It was a “fully involved” fire by the time crews arrived and the two structures on the property total are a total loss.

Deschamps said the lone person inside was able to get out without injury. The fire was out around 7 p.m. and the scene was cleared by midnight.

Ontario Provincial Police closed the road, while the Aundeck Omni Kaning Fire Department provided water support, he added.