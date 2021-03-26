Fire destroys house under construction in Parkdale

A home under construction in north Edmonton went up in flames early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to 11512 82 St. around 2 a.m.

A man who lives across the street told CTV News Edmonton he knocked on doors to wake his neighbours up.

"There was an orange glow in the back over there and then it just progressively got brighter and brighter. She was going up and I was running across the street to wake up the neighbours," Floyd Alderoute said.

"I was rattling that door like it was going to come off the hinges."

The blaze at the two-storey home – which had been framed with walls but didn't have any siding yet – spread to two neighbouring houses.

The landlord of one of those buildings told CTV News Edmonton it was commercially zoned for three units, one on each storey. Two people had been living on the top floor, and one each in the main floor and basement suites. They suffered some smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons, he said. He believes the property is a write off.

In a written statement to CTV News Edmonton, Kyle Owcharuk, public information officer with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, said two people and their pet were evacuated from one of the neighbouring homes. He added the Emergency Support Response Team was looking after them.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic on 82 Street was closed between 115 and 117 Avenues, and ATCO Gas was on scene to shut off supply to the homes.

The fire was officially declared out at 10:53 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.