Ontario’s Fire Marshal’s Office and the Huron County O.P.P. Crime Unit are investigating the cause of a fire near Bayfield.

A home on Whys Line, east of Bayfield was levelled during a fire that started around 12 noon yesterday.

Police say the lone person home at the time of the fire, escaped with no injuries.

The damage estimate is over $500,000. Numerous police officers and fire investigators were at the scene today, which was still smoking from yesterday’s fire.

Fire crews were on scene throughout the night, putting out hotspots.