Fire destroys Keswick home, sends one to hospital

One person had to be treated in the hospital after a fire ravaged a house in Keswick.

Firefighters were called in the early morning hours on Thursday to find the house overwhelmed by flames.

The fire shot out the roof and windows of the structure and set a vehicle in the driveway ablaze.

The Georgina Deputy Fire Chief said the condition of the individual sent to the hospital is not known.

Both Georgina Fire and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the destructive blaze.