iHeartRadio

Fire destroys Kitchener farmhouse


image.jpg

The Kitchener Fire Department says no one was injured in an overnight fire at an empty farmhouse.

Firefighters were called to the farmhouse on Reidel Drive, just outside Blair Creek Natural Area, around 2 a.m. Monday.

The building was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

12