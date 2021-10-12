Fire destroys Lawrencetown, N.S. pizza shop

A large, overnight fire has destroyed a pizza shop in Lawrencetown, Nova Scotia.

Halifax Fire crews were called to the blaze at the 2000-block of Lawrencetown Road at approximately 3 a.m. on Oct. 12.

Half the building housed Centro Pizza, and the other half was used for storage, and sustained fire and water damage. No one was injured in the fire.

Fire crews are still on the scene, though most of the fire is under control at this time.

Halifax Regional Police say Lawrencetown Road is closed at Doherty Drive to eastbound and outbound traffic.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

