Fire destroys mobile home in New Glasgow, N.S., two women escape without injuries

A 78-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman are safe after a fire destroyed a mobile home in New Glasgow, N.S.

The New Glasgow Fire Department, along with police and power crews, responded to a mobile home trailer park on Tanager Street around 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the two women escaped without injury. No one else was injured in the fire.

The street was closed for about two hours in both directions as fire crews attended the scene.

Police say the home is a total loss, but investigators don’t believe the fire was suspicious.

New Glasgow Fire Department Fire Chief Ross says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.