Fire destroys mobile home outside Halifax

One person is homeless after a fire Tuesday morning in the Halifax area.

The homeowner escaped the burning mobile home just before 5 a.m. in Seabright.

When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

A section of the Peggy’s Cove Road was shut down as emergency crews worked on putting out the blaze.

Investigators were on site trying to determine the cause Tuesday.

