Fire destroys North Bay restaurant

A fire has destroyed Greco’s Pizza on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay.

Firefighters on the scene who spoke to CTV News said it looks like the restaurant building was totally destroyed, which was confirmed later in the morning.

The call came in at 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening. By Friday morning at 8 a.m., water was still being applied to some areas at the scene.

Observers at the scene said that renovations to the building had just been completed within the last few months.

Fire Chief Jason Whiteley said the fire began in the basement and was particularly difficult for his crews to deal with.

“It was very stubborn,” Whiteley said.

“The intensity of the heat pushed the firefighters out from getting to the seed of the fire. At one point the floor became compromised so we pulled all firefighters out because we had dug some holes into the floor to try and get it that way. But we ended up having to pull them all out because of the floor being compromised.”

Whiteley said the fire is now under control but crews continued applying water to some areas all morning to try and limit the smoke and cool the area.

There were no injuries and some areas off of Lakeshore Drive were closed as crews deal with the scene.

