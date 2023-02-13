Fire destroys plow truck during snowstorm in Halifax

Fire destroyed a plow truck in Halifax Monday night as a nor’easter brought heavy snow to the city.

When fire crews arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near the corner of Robie and West streets.

Firefighters ran a hose across Robie to a nearby hydrant -- closing the street for some time.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

The department says there was a little bit of heat damage to the outside of a building close by, but there was no damage inside.

No injuries have been reported and there is no word on the cause.