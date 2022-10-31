Fire destroys rectory residence weeks after deliberately set fire at historic northern Alberta church

For the second time in two months, a historic building in Fort Chipewyan, Alta., has been destroyed by fire.

On Oct. 30 around 9:50 p.m., emergency crews received a call that the rectory residence on the grounds of the Blessed Virgin Roman Catholic Church was on fire.

Emergency crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading, but the building was destroyed.

The building was boarded up, and police believe no one was inside when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

On Aug. 25, fire destroyed the Blessed Virgin Roman Catholic Church at the same location. The church was built in 1909.

Last week, police announced that a 19-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, both from Fort Chipewyan, had been charged with arson in connection with that fire.

Fort Chipewyan is about 727 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.