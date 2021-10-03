Fire destroys riding stable in Severn Township

Emergency crews were called to a riding stable fire early Sunday afternoon in Severn Township.

Paramedics say the call came in around 2 p.m. at an address on Uhthoff Line.

A spokesperson for Severn Fire says mutual aid assistance and a tanker were called in from Oro-Medonte fire.

Severn Fire is unsure whether or not the stable was in use.

No injuries were reported. However, the barn is believed to be a complete loss.