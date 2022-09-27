Fire destroys RV parked in southeast neighbourhood

An investigation is underway into a Monday evening fire in Albert Park/Radisson Heights that destroyed a motorhome and poured smoke into neighbouring homes.

Crews were called to the 2500 block of Ninth Avenue S.E. at around 6:30 p.m. for reports an RV in a back lot was on fire.

Firefighters doused the burning vehicle before the flames could spread to a nearby four-plex. The building needed to be ventilated of smoke before the residents were able to return.

No injuries were reported. Calgary Fire Department officials say the RV was empty.

Anyone who has information regarding the cause of the fire or who recorded the blaze is asked to email the CFD public information officer.