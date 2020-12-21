A fire destroyed a home in Nova Scotia’s South Shore on Sunday.

Lahave Fire Chief James Williams says emergency crews were called to the home in Dublin Shore, near Lahave, at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

The chief says seven to eight nearby crews helped battle the flames, but the home was destroyed. The fire was contained to the one building.

No one was home at the time, and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.