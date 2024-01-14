Fire destroys Sudbury-area barn, livestock lost
A barn was destroyed in a fire overnight Saturday in Greater Sudbury.
Officials with Greater Sudbury Fire Services said they were called to a blaze on Red Deer Lake Road in the community of Wahnapitae just before midnight Saturday night.
In a phone interview with CTVNorthernOntaria.ca, acting Deputy Fire Chief Craig Lawrence said the owners were awakened by the sounds of the blaze and immediately called emergency services. The residents told fire crews when they awoke the barn was already fully engulfed in flames.
Fire crews were on the scene for more than two-and-a-half hours to extinguish the fire using more than 9,000 gallons of water.
Lawrence said the single-story barn was a complete loss and unfortunately since the owners did not have time to assist any of the animals in the barn when they got outside some livestock was lost.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
