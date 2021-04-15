Fire destroys waste management facility in Stettler, Alta.

A large structure fire swept through a commercial building in Stettler, Alta.

The fire broke out Thursday at Five Star Ventures Waste Management at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Three crews deployed to the facility.

@CTVCalgary big working fire in Stettler, AB Fire crews on scene battling. pic.twitter.com/7PswFci2E1

Mark Dennis, Stettler Regional Fire Rescue chief, said in an interview with CTV News Edmonton it was a busy day for Stettler firefighters.

They were dispatched to three separate wildfires one after another Thursday before being deployed to the fire at the waste management facility, Dennis said.

According to Dennis, initial reports said there was an explosion at the site.

He added that the building is a complete loss as fire swept through it, including the trucks it housed.

@CTVCalgary Stettler fire crews on scene at working fire on SE end of town. pic.twitter.com/RR5CuPehAZ

Dennis said the trucks exploded and added fuel to the fire.

No injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation Dennis says.

With files from CTV News' Nav Sangha