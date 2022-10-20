Fire displaces 18 people from apartment building in Halifax
Eighteen people are without a home after a fire at an apartment building in Halifax Thursday morning.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to the fire on Old Sambro Road just after 9 a.m.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from an apartment on the second floor of the three-story structure.
HRM Fire on scene of apartment fire, 11 Old Sambro Rd, Hfx. Call came in just after after 9 am this morning. Crews had fire knocked down short time later. Appears to have started on 2nd floor of the 3 storey structure.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/BMP1MiujLz— Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) October 20, 2022
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, which was contained to just one of the nine units.
The 18 displaced residents are receiving help from the Canadian Red Cross.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Old Sambro Road was closed between Herring Cove Road and Penny Avenue but has since reopened.
