Fire displaces two after carless disposal of smoking materials
A fire had emergency crews conducting ventilation and overhaul in the 700 block of Piche off of Rosedale Avenue, Wednesday evening.
Two people have been displaced with damages are estimated at $150,000.
Carless disposal of smoking materials appears to be the cause.
A nearby neighbour told CTV News that her daughter noticed the fire and ran into the house to tell her.
"I called 911 and then we just ran over and the guy who actually lives there was just pulling up to his house at the same time so he was trying to go in, so we were trying to convince him don’t go in there," said Kianna Porter.
The fire is under control at this time.
