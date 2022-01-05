Fire displaces two people after careless disposal of smoking materials
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Tammy Heisel
Two people have been displaced after a west end fire.
It happened in the 700 block of Piche Road on Wednesday night.
Windsor Fire and Rescue say the blaze was caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.
There were no injuries.
Kianna Porter is a nearby neighbour and was notified of the fire by her daughter.
“And I called 911 and then we just ran over and the guy who actually lives there was just pulling up to his house at the same time,” says Porter.
Damage is set at $150,000.
