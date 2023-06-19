Fire engulfs Corvette on Cambridge street
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Fire crews responded to a busy Cambridge street after a Corvette burst into flames at an intersection in Galt.
The car could be seen engulfed in flames around 11 a.m. on Cedar Street near Southgate Road.
Cambridge Fire officials said one truck responded to the car fire.
According to officials, the driver was able to escape the vehicle on his own and no injuries were reported.
Photos of the fire show the Corvette with flames stretching from the front of the sports car to its tail end.
A large plume of black smoke could be seen rising into the air.
It was not immediately clear how the fire started or the extent of the damage.
