Fire destroys garage in Gravenhurst
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
A garage was destroyed by fire in Gravenhurst Tuesday morning.
Officials say the property owner was alerted to the sound of the fire around 1:30 a.m.
Gravenhurst Fire Services responded to a call in the Barkway Road area.
The detached garage building was engulfed with flames when crews arrived.
The garage had mixed contents, including a passenger vehicle and small equipment inside.
They say it took 20 firefighters several hours to get the fire under control and extinguish the blaze.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire but do not believe it to be suspicious.
The damage is estimated at $150,000.
No injuries have been reported.
