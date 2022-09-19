Fire engulfs Surrey home, one man seriously injured
One man was seriously injured when a home in Surrey caught fire Monday afternoon, according to police.
The Surrey RCMP say police were called to a house on 75A Avenue near 125 Street around 4 p.m. and found it "fully engulfed" but being contained by dozens of firefighters.
"One male was located with minor injuries, and another with serious injuries, and both have been transported to local hospitals for medical care. The fire is not suspicious in nature, and appears to be accidental," a statement from the detachment says.
The investigation is active and ongoing, authorities said, adding that first responders were expected to remain on the scene throughout the evening to interview neighbours, collect evidence, and ensure the blaze is fully extinguished.
Anyone who has information and has not yet spoken to police is urged to call (604) 599-0502.
