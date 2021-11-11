Fire envelops garage, damages duplex in south Edmonton

Two families in south Edmonton are looking for a place to sleep Thursday after a fire displaced them from their duplex.

Gerald O’Connor, district chief, told CTV News Edmonton that crews arrived to find a fire enveloping a duplex’s garage at 4239 85 St NW.

“It was quite impressive (in size),” O’Connor said. “There were a couple of large trees in the back that were candling at that point.

“They made a quick attack on it,” he added. “(We) had the fire under control fairly rapidly.”

All occupants and pets of both sides of the duplex were able to evacuate, O’Connor said. No injuries were reported to firefighters.

Both sides of the duplex sustained damage in the fire. The flames nicked other nearby structures.

Investigation into the incident continues.