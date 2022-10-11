Fire at Kitchener encampment under investigation

Investigators are piecing together what happened after flames ripped through a Kitchener encampment Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the site at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets at 9:16 a.m.

“I woke up this morning and next thing I hear is ‘there’s a fire, everybody get out of your tents,’” said Terry Kaan who lives at the encampment.

“I came out, the one tent was just a blaze.”

Smoke billowing from the large fire could be seen from kilometres away. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but not before they reduced a structure at the camp to rubble. No injuries were reported.

Kaan said he helped a person inside the burning structure get out.

“It’s a scary situation, especially when there’s not that many ways out of there and the fire’s pretty much on the entrance and exit itself,” Kaan said.

Another encampment resident, Dean Daly, said he tried to put the flames out while waiting for fire crews to arrive.

“[I was] just trying to throw water and get things away from it, like the propane tanks and all that stuff, so it doesn’t blow in the air and doesn’t cause an explosion,” he said.

Speaking Tuesday morning, Kitchener Fire public information officer Tom O’Hara said the scene was under investigation.

“We’ve asked for fire prevention to come down,” O’Hara said.

FEARS FOR COMING WINTER

Those living at the encampment say trying to stay warm at night is challenging and with winter around the corner, it will only get worse.

“If you don’t have a heater or generator something like that running, the only thing you have is a fire,” Kann said.

Social workers who were on scene Tuesday to provide mental health and first aid support said residents are shaken up.

“A lot of residents are feeling quite distressed and fearful about what’s going to happen with the winter months coming,” said Nikki Britton, a social worker with The Working Centre.

Britton added more safe spaces are needed for people facing homelessness.

“As the cold weather comes, the risk increases for peoples’ health and wellbeing,” Britton said.

Meanwhile Kaan said he’s going to try and find a different place to live.

“It was scary and I hope I never have to through it again,” he said.

