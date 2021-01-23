Greater Sudbury Fire Services are on scene of fire at a building on MR 80, just south of the Greater Sudbury community of Val Caron.

Crews first received a call of a fire at 7:40 p.m. Saturday evening. According to officials, the fire is believed to be originated in the basement of the home.

Everyone inside the home managed to get out safely.

A house fire has caused a road closure and Greater Sudbury Police are asking motorists to avoid MR80 when going to and from Val Caron. The road is closed near McCrea Heights with no detour available. Please use alternate routes.

Four different fire stations responded to the call. MR 80 has been closed near McCrea Heights as the fire hydrants were on the opposite side of the road. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

A detour is available, according to city officials.

TRANSIT UPDATE: Due to road closure on MR 80 @ Simon St., #105 Valley/Capreol 50 min late. Detour: Notre Dame to Lasalle/MR35, to Montée Rouleau, to Valleyview Rd, back to regular routing. Affects bus stops in Guilletville, which cannot be accessed https://t.co/NzFsm7w2tn

