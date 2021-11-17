Fire forces relocation of winter homeless shelter from River Road Golf Course

A pair of last-minute setbacks will relocate and scale back London’s response to homelessness this winter.

Moments before city council was poised to endorse the plan, Deputy City Manager of Social Health and Development Kevin Dickins, explained that a recent fire at the River Road Golf Course clubhouse requires finding a new location for the Indigenous-led response.

Dickins said Atlohsa Family Healing Services has decided that the program to shelter 30 to 35 people in converted construction trailers is in search of a new location, “We respect their decision that (the golf course) no longer feels safe or welcoming.”

Councillors strongly condemned the fire.

“It has been stolen away from us, and that is reprehensible,” lamented Councillor Shawn Lewis.

Councillor Steve Lehman adding, “This is a criminal act thwarting the democratic will of council to bring shelter to those most in need.”

Dickins said talks are underway for an alternative site and he is very optimistic that a location deemed appropriate by Atlohsa will be finalized soon.

Meanwhile, the winter response program will also be downsized.

“We are unfortunately in a position to remove one of the three prongs of our plan which was the stabilization space,” explained Dickins.

The Winter Response for Unsheltered Individuals initially had three elements:

Drop-in Spaces (0-8 hrs)

Stabilization Spaces (24-72 hrs)

Winter Shelter (Dec.-Mar.)

On Tuesday, Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Thames Valley backed out of an offer to provide short-term stabilization spaces for those experiencing mental health or addiction crises.

“I was not aware about the change in the stabilization space, and that obviously is a significant impact,” said Councillor Jesse Helmer.

Dickins said CMHA Thames Valley is the only local agency able to offer the stabilization spaces, but city staff will continue to look for alternatives.

Eliminating the stabilization spaces will reduce the winter response program from $1.6 million to $1.325 million.

Currently, about 120 people are living unsheltered in tents or makeshift shelters in London.

Councillor Lewis expressed disappointment about the need to make last minute changes.

“We have a homelessness crisis in our city and those individuals are still human beings who deserve a compassionate approach.”