Fire forces residents of Barrie building to evacuate

Residents of a multi-unit building in Barrie had to evacuate their homes in the early morning hours Monday for a structure fire.

The small fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. in an unoccupied storage unit at the building on Bayfield Street.

Residents were alerted by working smoke alarms and safely escaped.

According to fire officials, crews made quick work of the flames.

No one was injured, and officials say no other units sustained smoke or water damage, allowing residents to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials say the damage is minimal.