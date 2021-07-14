Fire hydrants converted into water stations in city pilot project

A pilot project in Edmonton is converting fire hydrants into water stations to provide access to free potable water.

The pilot was started to create more free water options throughout the summer for vulnerable Edmontonians.

One of the new water stations was spotted downtown near Michael Phair Park Wednesday.

THIS IS GREAT. I hope it’s permanent ������������ @CityofEdmonton @DBAyeg @4thStPromenade pic.twitter.com/pDAlahCIk0

A fire hydrant by Jasper Place Transit Centre on Stony Plain Road was also converted.

All of the water stations are expected to be up and running by the end of July, according to the city.

There will be five water stations as part of the pilot project.