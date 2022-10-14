Fire impacts access to Winnipeg's Weston School

Access to Winnipeg’s Weston School was impacted on Friday morning due to an apartment building fire in the area.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire at a two-storey apartment building in the 100 block of Quelch Street just after 5:40 a.m.

Once at the scene, crews found smoke and flames coming from the building. Firefighters used aerial ladders to attack the fire from outside.

“At that point in time they went into defensive operations because the flames were already shooting through the roof,” said Platoon Chief Don Enns of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

“Consequently two ladder trucks were brought in to play, they were placed into action and they are providing master stream action to provide fire protection and fire extinguishing.”

Crews remained on scene throughout the morning.

No one was hurt in the fire. Four residents got out of the home before crews arrived – three adults and an infant.

Residents of a nearby building were evacuated as a precaution.

Both directions of Logan Avenue between Cecil Street and Vine Street were closed, but have since reopened.

Access to Weston School was restored Friday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Enns noted that many members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to three separate fires Thursday night and into Friday morning – the one on Quelch, one on Furby and another on Alfred Avenue.

“They had an incredibly tough night,” he said.