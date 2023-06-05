Fire in a public washroom at Wellesley Community Centre believed to be arson: WRPS

Waterloo regional police say emergency services responded to a report of a fire in a public washroom at the Wellesley Community Centre on Maple Leaf Street around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a news release, the damage to the washroom “was extensive”.

Police said the Wellesley Township Fire Department extinguished the fire.

There were no physical injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and the fire is believed to be arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.