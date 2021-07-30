Fire in Auburn Bay destroys two homes

A structure fire was burning Friday afternoonon on Auburn Glen Lane in southeast Calgary.

Two alarms were called, with 40 firefighters deployed to combat the blaze.

According to a Calgary Fire Department spokesperson, two homes were destroyed, and two others suffered moderate external damage while heavy smoke and flames threatened nearby homes.

One home had two adults and two kids living in it. The other had two adults and one child.

No one was injured and no pets were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.