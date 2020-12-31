Five people were taken to hospital, including two who had to be revived, as a result of a fire at an apartment building in Burnaby overnight.

The fire at the building on Pender Street between Ingleton and MacDonald avenues was reported shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, Burnaby's fire chief told CTV News Vancouver.

The fire is believed to have started in a unit on the building's second floor, Chief Dave Younger said.

When crews arrived, they found one person outside the building who was injured after jumping off a balcony.

Two people inside the building were found unresponsive, but both were revived. First responders had to use CPR on one of them.

Two others were also taken to hospital. The chief did not know the extent of their injuries.

He called firefighters' response a "pretty impressive fire attack."

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.