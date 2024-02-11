iHeartRadio

Fire in downtown Toronto high rise, one in life-threatening condition


image.jpg

A man is in life-threatening condition following a fire that happened inside a downtown Toronto highrise Sunday evening.

According to police, the fire happened in the Sherbourne Street and Shuter Street area at 5:41 p.m. Toronto Fire says that the 12 floor unit was fully involved on arrival, and one person was sheltering on the balcony at the time.  

Police say that a man has been taken to hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Police say to expect delays in the area. 

FIRE:
Sherbourne St & Shuter St
5:41 pm
- reports of black smoke coming from the building
- police o/s
- @Toronto_Fire o/s advising a 2 alarm fire
- unknown injuries
- expect delays in the area#GO319418
^sc

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 11, 2024
12