Early Thursday morning Saskatoon firefighters responded to a call from nursing staff at a Saskatoon care home who reported smoke inside the building.

The staff at Sherbrooke Community Centre on Acadia Drive called 911 at 2:16 a.m., prompted by a burning smell and a haze that was visible on the building's main level, Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release.

After firefighters arrived, crews were ordered into the building and found "very light smoke" and began looking for the source, the department said.

The search led firefighters to the care home's garbage room where they found a fire burning inside a large metal dumpster.

The dumpster was rolled out of the building and the fire was safely extinguished, the department said.

Fire crews set up fans to help clear smoke from the building. There were no injuries.

The fire investigator has confirmed the fire started in the dumpster but an exact cause has not yet been confirmed, the department said.