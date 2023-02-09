Fire in Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise parking garage destroys multiple vehicles

An investigation is underway into a Wednesday night fire at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise parking garage that destroyed multiple vehicles.

RCMP officials confirm multiple vehicles were damaged in the parking facility blaze, including several that were burnt to charred frames, which broke out at around 10:30 p.m. near the world-renowned luxury hotel in Banff National Park.

According to the Lake Louise Fire Department, eight vehicles were destroyed in the fire and another six vehicles were damaged by the heat. The department's duty officer confirmed to CTV News that at least one of the vehicles involved was electric but the first vehicle to ignite was not electric powered.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Mounties say it is too early to determine whether the circumstances were suspicious or not.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.