iHeartRadio

Fire in Glace Bay, N.S. displaces two people

(Source: Canadian Red Cross)

A weekend fire has displaced two adults in Cape Breton.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Saturday at a wood-frame duplex on Third Street in Glace Bay.

No injuries were reported.

The Canadian Red Cross says the home was extensively damaged in the fire.

The organization is helping an adult couple with emergency lodging and meals while they wait for a damage assessment and further help through insurance.

12