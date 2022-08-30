iHeartRadio

Fire in Gravenhurst at Beaver Creek Institution

Signage is seen at the Beaver Creek Medium Institution, in Gravenhurst, Ont., Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Frank Gunn)

Fire crews in Gravenhurst were on the scene of a fire at Beaver Creek Institution this evening.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the medium security zone just before 6 p.m.

All inmates were evacuated and no injuries have been reported

Fire officials say the sprinkler system helped to stop the fire from spreading further.

There’s no word yet on a cause.

