Fire in Halifax apartment building under investigation
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a fire at an apartment building on Monday.
Around 7 p.m. Halifax Regional Police said Skeena Street was closed due to the fire.
The building was evacuated while crews worked to put out the fire. Around 8 p.m. a spokesperson for HRFE said tenants of all but the affected unit were able to return home.
Approximately 24 firefighters responded to the scene Monday evening. The road has since reopened.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
