Thick, black smoke poured out of an apartment building in Bradford West Gwillimbury Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say the blaze is on the fifth floor of the building on Holland Street West near Simcoe Road.

There are unconfirmed reports some people may be trapped inside.

York paramedics say eight people were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

South Simcoe Police ask the public to avoid the area between Church and Toronto streets while crews attend the scene.

The town is setting up an evacuation centre at the Danube Seniors Centre for displaced tenants of the apartment building.

More to come.